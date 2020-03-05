Facilitation centre opened at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice Commissioner of Punjab Employees and Social Security Institution (PESSI) Kalsoom Saqib on Thursday inaugurated a facilitation desk at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Director PESSI Sialkot Abdul Waheed Dar and senior officials of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) were also present.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of exporters at the SCCI, Vice Commissioner PESSI Kalsoom Saqib said that this facilitation desk would be helpful for exporters in online submission of their social security contribution/dues to the PESSI under a one window operation at the SCCI.