UrduPoint.com

Facilitation Centre Set Up At AG Office For Direct Credit Of Pensions: AG KP

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:56 PM

Facilitation centre set up at AG Office for direct credit of pensions: AG KP

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan Thursday said that a facilitation centre has been established at office of Accountant General Peshawar for direct credit of pension to retired government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan Thursday said that a facilitation centre has been established at office of Accountant General Peshawar for direct credit of pension to retired government employees.

Talking to people during "Khuli Kachery" at office of District Accountant in Mardan, he said the direct credit system would be activated within a few days after which over 187,000 pensioners could get their pension without inconvenience.

He said that a Complaint and Redressal Cell has been set up at office of AG while whatsapp number has been displayed at all district account offices for redressal of public complaints.

The AG said pensioners and in services employees were asset for the government and all efforts would be made for their facilitation, adding that unfortunately, the culture of delay tactics was prevailing at government offices due to which people have to face inconvenience.

He said pragmatic measures are being taken to eliminate corruption from the offices, adding that strict legal action was taken against employees of AG office in five districts of the province.

Earlier, the AG heard the complaints of general public and pensions and issues on spot directives for their redressal.

Commissioner Mardan Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah, Deputy AG Muhammad Imran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Finance Naek Mohammad, officials of District Accounts Office and media persons were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Media All From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Troika Plus meeting showcases Pak-China commitment ..

Troika Plus meeting showcases Pak-China commitment to regional peace

6 minutes ago
 Scotland make four changes for 'full-blooded' Sout ..

Scotland make four changes for 'full-blooded' South Africa clash

6 minutes ago
 Water one of greatest blessings of Nature, says MD ..

Water one of greatest blessings of Nature, says MD WASA

6 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavil ..

Minister of State for Defence Affairs visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Singapor ..

20 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to ..

T20World Cup 2021: Australia won the toss, opt to field first against Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 40 pc country's population facing food scarcity

40 pc country's population facing food scarcity

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.