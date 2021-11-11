Facilitation centre set up at AG Office for direct credit of pensions: AG KP

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan Thursday said that a facilitation centre has been established at office of Accountant General Peshawar for direct credit of pension to retired government employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan Thursday said that a facilitation centre has been established at office of Accountant General Peshawar for direct credit of pension to retired government employees.

Talking to people during "Khuli Kachery" at office of District Accountant in Mardan, he said the direct credit system would be activated within a few days after which over 187,000 pensioners could get their pension without inconvenience.

He said that a Complaint and Redressal Cell has been set up at office of AG while whatsapp number has been displayed at all district account offices for redressal of public complaints.

The AG said pensioners and in services employees were asset for the government and all efforts would be made for their facilitation, adding that unfortunately, the culture of delay tactics was prevailing at government offices due to which people have to face inconvenience.

He said pragmatic measures are being taken to eliminate corruption from the offices, adding that strict legal action was taken against employees of AG office in five districts of the province.

Earlier, the AG heard the complaints of general public and pensions and issues on spot directives for their redressal.

Commissioner Mardan Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah, Deputy AG Muhammad Imran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Finance Naek Mohammad, officials of District Accounts Office and media persons were present on the occasion.