Facilitation Centre To Be Operational From Next Week
A state-of-the-art facilitation centre will be operational at Railways Multan office from the next week
This was said by DS Railways Ameer Daud Pouta on Wednesday while talking to APP.
He said primarily the idea was floated to initiate one-window operation to facilitate pensioners, widows and employees of the department to resolve their problems.
However, currently its domain was expanded to visitors who wanted to get registered complaints or calls.
He said after Karachi, it was the second project being kicked off in Multan which would win confidence of people on the railways system.