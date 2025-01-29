Facilitation desk set up to address minority community grievances

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Minorities Affairs Department, Government of Sindh has established Facilitation Desks in Sukkur on Wednesday to address and resolve the grievances and issues of the minority community.

Through these Facilitation Desks, the minority community will also be provided with legal assistance.

In this regard, the minority community has been advised to reach out to their respective Regional Facilitation Desk for solutions to their concerns.

According to details, a Facilitation Desk has been established in the office of the Deputy Director, Minority Affairs Department in Sukkur.

The Sukkur divisional Facilitation Desk can be contacted at telephone numbers 0715633000, 0719239110, or Deputy Director Zuhaib Ali Shah at mobile number 03367100070.

The minority community can contact Deputy Director Amir Ali Shah at 0749410592 and 03332012000 for redressal of their grievances.

In case of any complaints, members of the minority community can contact Deputy Director Ahmad Bakhsh at 0229201566 and 0333600068.