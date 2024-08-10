Open Menu

Facilitation Desks Set Up To Address Minority Community Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Facilitation desks set up to address minority community grievances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Minorities Affairs Department, Government of Sindh on Saturday has established Facilitation Desks at the divisional level across the province to address and resolve the grievances and issues of the minority community. Through these Facilitation Desks, the minority community will also be provided with legal assistance.

In this regard, the minority community has been advised to reach out to their respective Regional Facilitation Desk for solutions to their concerns.

According to details, a Facilitation Desk has been established in the office of the Deputy Director, Minority Affairs Department in Sukkur on Saturday. The Sukkur divisional Facilitation Desk can be contacted at telephone numbers 0715633000, 0719239110, or Deputy Director Zuhaib Ali Shah at mobile number 03367100070.

Similarly, in Larkana division, the Facilitation Desk has been set up in the office of the Deputy Director, Minorities Affairs Department, located at the Commissioner's Office.

The minority community can contact Deputy Director Amir Ali Shah at 0749410592 and 03332012000 for redressal of their grievances.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the Divisional Facilitation Desk has been established at the Deputy Director's Office, Shahbaz Building, Ground Floor. In case of any complaints, members of the minority community can contact Deputy Director Ahmad Bakhsh at 0229201566 and 0333600068.

Like wise, in Mirpur Khas, the Divisional Facilitation Desk has been established at the Deputy Director, Minorities Affairs Department office, located at Vocational Training Center, Jawahar Road with Contact no of Deputy Director Ahmad Bakhsh are 0233821029 and 0333600068. In Karachi, the Divisional Facilitation Desk has been set up at the Deputy Director, Minorities Affairs Department office, located at Old KDA Building-3, Ground Floor, Sindh Secretariat with contact no of Atif Ali Shehlani 02199213431 and 03002555680.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Minority Mobile Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas Amir Ali Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

23 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan