Facilitation Of Business Community Among Priorities Of PTI: Hakim

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Facilitation of business community among priorities of PTI: Hakim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Chairman Fazak Hakim Khan Sunday said that beside poverty alleviation and welfare of common man, the facilitation of business community was among priorities of the government.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at the residence of a PTI activist of PK-5, Sajjad Khan Zargar.

During the function, the DDAC chairman was paid tributes for his services for Malakand division.

Fazal Hakim Khan said the incumbent government would provide all possible facilities to traders without any political discrimination.

He said trading community play crucial role in economic development and stressed need for joint honest work for achievement of the goal of sustainable development.

More Stories From Pakistan

