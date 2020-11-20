UrduPoint.com
Facilitation Of Industrial Sector Among Govt Priorities: PM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, while expressing satisfaction over the business community's appreciation on the decision for reduced power tariff, said maximum facilitation of the industrial sector was among the government's priorities.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, who apprised him of the industrial package, and matters related to the energy and petroleum sectors, a PM Office press release said.

The minister also briefed the prime minister on various development projects for the Haripur District.

