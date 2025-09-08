Facilitation Of Overseas Pakistanis Among Govt Priorities: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday calling the overseas Pakistanis a valuable asset for the country, reaffirmed that it was among the incumbent government's priorities to provide them with all possible facilities.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Qamar Raza and Managing Director Afzaal Bhatti, said that the overseas Pakistanis were rendering significant services as a strong workforce in the global market.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the events held abroad regarding Pakistan's victory in the Marka-e-Haq.
The OPF Chairman and MD apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and the measures taken by the government to address them.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial rain & flood Emergency Monitoring Cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data7 minutes ago
-
Facilitation of overseas Pakistanis among govt priorities: PM7 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari9 minutes ago
-
First thyroid eye clinic opens at Al Shifa Trust27 minutes ago
-
Sukkur administration effectively manages rainwater drainage despite heavy downpour27 minutes ago
-
Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas37 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 1,000 ltrs of adulterated milk, seals center37 minutes ago
-
269 feeders fully restored across flood affected areas: Power Division57 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi stresses climate-resilient policies to mitigate losses57 minutes ago
-
General parade held at police lines Sialkot2 hours ago
-
Flood havoc claims 910 lives, injuries 1,044, destroys 7,850 homes, perishes 6,180 livestock since J ..2 hours ago
-
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach2 hours ago