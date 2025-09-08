Open Menu

Facilitation Of Overseas Pakistanis Among Govt Priorities: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday calling the overseas Pakistanis a valuable asset for the country, reaffirmed that it was among the incumbent government's priorities to provide them with all possible facilities.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Qamar Raza and Managing Director Afzaal Bhatti, said that the overseas Pakistanis were rendering significant services as a strong workforce in the global market.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the events held abroad regarding Pakistan's victory in the Marka-e-Haq.

The OPF Chairman and MD apprised the prime minister of the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and the measures taken by the government to address them.

