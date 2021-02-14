Facilitation of youth is top priority of PTI Govt: Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that the facilitation of youth in all sectors is top priority of the PTI government.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book written by Iman Jameel, he said that women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were playing active role in all walks of life including politics, sports, business and other professions.

He particularly mentioned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar, who is running Ehsas Programme in a highly transparent manner. He said Sania Nishtar is a role model for women of our country.

He said that women writers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also not behind their men and writing on all issues.