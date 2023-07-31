Open Menu

Facilitator Of Ali Masjid Suicide Blast Given To Police Custody For Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Facilitator of Ali Masjid suicide blast given to police custody for remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The judge of Special Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday gave the alleged facilitator of the suicide blast at Ali Masjid in Jamrud last week to police custody on a 15-day physical remand.

The accused Abuzar was produced before the judge of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court here and the investigation officer requested his physical remand for further investigation into a suicide blast on a police officer at Ali Masjid in Tehsil Jamrud The court referred the accused to CTD police on 15-day physical remand.

