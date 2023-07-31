Facilitator of Ali Masjid suicide blast given to police custody for remand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The judge of Special Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday gave the alleged facilitator of the suicide blast at Ali Masjid in Jamrud last week to police custody on a 15-day physical remand.

