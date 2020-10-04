Facilitator of fake degree holder pilots to be awarded punishment: Ghulam Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that facilitator of fake degree holder pilots would be awarded punishment as per law.

The direction has been given to chase the facilitator of fake degree holder pilots so that responsible elements could be given punishment as per law, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Those pilots and staffers attached with civil aviation authority and holding suspicious credentials or certificates had been suspended and terminated after a thorough inquiry, he added.

To a question about Karachi and Chitral plane crash incidents, he said the reports regarding the tragic plane incidents would be public by the end of this year.

Commenting on filing case against Nawaz Sharif for violating Article 6, he said anyone found involved in working against the national institutions, would face action as per constitution of the country.

Replying to a question regarding dual national and assets declaration, he said it was the responsibility of all special assistants, advisors, or parliamentarians to declare assets before the election commission.

He was of the view that dual national should not have a public office of national importance.