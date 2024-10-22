Open Menu

Facilities, Academic Activities Reviewed In Schools Under CM’s Awami Agenda Program

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking tangible measures to promote quality education as well as ensure provision of facilities at educational institutions in the district under the chief minister’s ‘Good Governance Public Agenda Program.”

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Nazir visited Government High school Dalo Khail and Primary School No. 1 and inspected academic activities.

He also reviewed staff attendance, cleanliness, and classroom facilities.

The AC emphasized the need to improve the facilities in schools, saying all out efforts would be made to achieve the objective.

He added that the district administration committed to promoting quality education and in this regard providing a clean and healthy educational environment for students played a key role.

He instructed teachers and administration to take steps to enhance the quality of education.

APP/slm

