Facilities, Arrangements Reviewed At Dera’s Wildlife Park
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Dera division DFO Wildlife, Khan Malook Khan along with a team of the department visited the wildlife park on Thursday.
During the visit, he reviewed the park’s cleanliness, the food, care, and medication for the animals and birds. He gave instructions to the park staff, emphasizing the need for further steps to ensure the health and safety of the animals and birds.
He discussed in detail the care and maintenance of the rare animals and birds in the park.
The DFO Wildlife praised the efforts of SDO Malik Saqib for the excellent arrangements at the Wildlife Park. He mentioned that in line with the provincial government's guidelines, rare animals and birds had been placed in the park to offer the public a chance to enjoy and observe wildlife up close.
During his inspection, Khan Malook Khan commended the park’s cleanliness and stated that a safe and healthy environment was being provided for the animals and birds.
Recent Stories
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kundi visits NA Speaker, condoles his sister's death1 minute ago
-
KP govt steps up efforts to eliminate begging, drug addiction; Syed Qasim Ali Shah1 minute ago
-
AIOU holds 15-day training woksp for religious translators1 minute ago
-
Maryam Nawaz visits Chinese educational centers11 minutes ago
-
Kashmir conflict at crossroads: 2025 set to be game-changer; say experts11 minutes ago
-
Two top NAB officials promoted to Grade 2111 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges national unity, economic revival through Allama Iqbal's vision of development11 minutes ago
-
Two-member bike lifters gang busted21 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to resolve public issues in Punjab: Governor21 minutes ago
-
Special meeting and awareness walk held in connection with polio eradication campaign21 minutes ago
-
Journalist shot killed21 minutes ago
-
Over 5.6m challans issued over traffic rules violations21 minutes ago