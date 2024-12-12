Open Menu

Facilities, Arrangements Reviewed At Dera’s Wildlife Park

Published December 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Dera division DFO Wildlife, Khan Malook Khan along with a team of the department visited the wildlife park on Thursday.

During the visit, he reviewed the park’s cleanliness, the food, care, and medication for the animals and birds. He gave instructions to the park staff, emphasizing the need for further steps to ensure the health and safety of the animals and birds.

He discussed in detail the care and maintenance of the rare animals and birds in the park.

The DFO Wildlife praised the efforts of SDO Malik Saqib for the excellent arrangements at the Wildlife Park. He mentioned that in line with the provincial government's guidelines, rare animals and birds had been placed in the park to offer the public a chance to enjoy and observe wildlife up close.

During his inspection, Khan Malook Khan commended the park’s cleanliness and stated that a safe and healthy environment was being provided for the animals and birds.

