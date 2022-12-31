Facilities at Dar-ul-Aman reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Public Facilitation Committee for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Rana Ejaz Ahmed visited Dar-ul-Aman and reviewed the facilities provided to women residing there.

On this occasion, Superintendent Asma Ahmed informed about the measures to be taken for the welfare of the women living in the center.

Khawaja Saeed Butt was also present on this occasion.

Chairman Public Facilitation Committee for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Rana Ejaz said that the Punjab government was determined for the betterment of women suffering from various social problems.

He said that the provision of quality food, medical treatment and the steps taken for respectful and safe return of women living in Dar-ul-Aman to their families in accordance with the law were satisfactory.