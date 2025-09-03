Facilities At Dera’s Rescue 1122 Stations Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The government is taking solid steps to ensure availability of required facilities as well as to resolve pending issues at the newly constructed Rescue 1122 stations.
As part of efforts, On special directives of Director General Rescue 1122, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, Deputy Director Planning Irfanullah Marwat conducted a detailed inspection of Rescue 1122 stations in Dera Ismail Khan.
Accompanied by District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Communication and Works (C&W) department he reviewed the constructed buildings and assessed the available facilities.
The deputy director instructed the C&W officials to immediately address the shortcomings at all rescue stations.
The Executive Engineer (XEN) of C&W was specifically directed to ensure the provision of all necessary technical and welfare facilities so that Rescue 1122 personnel can perform their duties efficiently.
The officials were ordered to promptly prepare and submit PC-1 documents regarding the missing facilities to ensure timely completion of all pending construction and development work.
According to the spokesperson for Rescue 1122, these measures are being taken to ensure timely emergency response for the public.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Facilities at Dera’s Rescue 1122 stations reviewed5 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns attack on FC Headquarters in Bannu5 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's brother15 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally15 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over flood devastation, lauds flood relief initiatives of Punjab CM25 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities34 minutes ago
-
Theft gang busted, valuables , cash recovered34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to launch 11 professional training programs under CPEC Phase-II34 minutes ago
-
Hospital admin identifies quack,hands over to police1 hour ago
-
Man gunned down, fellow injured over old enmity1 hour ago
-
420 food hampers distributed among flood-hit families in Gujrat1 hour ago
-
Associate degree replace BS programs in KP1 hour ago