Facilities at Dera’s Rescue 1122 stations reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The government is taking solid steps to ensure availability of required facilities as well as to resolve pending issues at the newly constructed Rescue 1122 stations.

As part of efforts, On special directives of Director General Rescue 1122, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, Deputy Director Planning Irfanullah Marwat conducted a detailed inspection of Rescue 1122 stations in Dera Ismail Khan.

Accompanied by District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah and the Sub-Divisional Officer of the Communication and Works (C&W) department he reviewed the constructed buildings and assessed the available facilities.

The deputy director instructed the C&W officials to immediately address the shortcomings at all rescue stations.

The Executive Engineer (XEN) of C&W was specifically directed to ensure the provision of all necessary technical and welfare facilities so that Rescue 1122 personnel can perform their duties efficiently.

The officials were ordered to promptly prepare and submit PC-1 documents regarding the missing facilities to ensure timely completion of all pending construction and development work.

According to the spokesperson for Rescue 1122, these measures are being taken to ensure timely emergency response for the public.

APP/slm