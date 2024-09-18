Open Menu

Facilities At Educational Institutions Inspected Under CM’s Awami Agenda

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to promote quality education and ensure facilities for students in educational institutions.

As part of efforts, the district administration says that Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Jamshed Alam Khan on Wednesday visited various schools including the Government Primary and Government middle Schools in Tank Cantt and reviewed academic activities and facilities.

During the visit, the AAC checked attendance of students and teachers who were urged to adhere to courses’ schedules and maintain discipline.

He found the attendance satisfactory and called upon teachers to continue with high spirit and dedication to equip the students with quality and education, enabling them to meet challenges ahead successfully.

He stated that similar surprise visits would be made to other schools as well to ensure quality education and prepare students to compete in various fields.

He also inspected cleanliness conditions, clean drinking water and other necessary facilities, instructing to improve the cleanliness standards.

Moreover, there was a noticeable shortage of desks and chairs for students and he directed the headmaster to report this issue to the District Education Officer(DEO) office in order ensure better learning environment for students and enhance the quality of education.

