Facilities At Educational Institutions Inspected Under CM’s Awami Agenda
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to promote quality education and ensure facilities for students in educational institutions.
As part of efforts, the district administration says that Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Jamshed Alam Khan on Wednesday visited various schools including the Government Primary and Government middle Schools in Tank Cantt and reviewed academic activities and facilities.
During the visit, the AAC checked attendance of students and teachers who were urged to adhere to courses’ schedules and maintain discipline.
He found the attendance satisfactory and called upon teachers to continue with high spirit and dedication to equip the students with quality and education, enabling them to meet challenges ahead successfully.
He stated that similar surprise visits would be made to other schools as well to ensure quality education and prepare students to compete in various fields.
He also inspected cleanliness conditions, clean drinking water and other necessary facilities, instructing to improve the cleanliness standards.
Moreover, there was a noticeable shortage of desks and chairs for students and he directed the headmaster to report this issue to the District Education Officer(DEO) office in order ensure better learning environment for students and enhance the quality of education.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB govt establishes monitoring units to enhance performance & Accountability2 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested2 minutes ago
-
India seeking to install a ‘puppet assembly’ in IIOJK through sham elections: Ali Raza2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of senior journalist12 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO & VC Sukkur IBA grieved over death of Senior Journalist22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to showcase climate actions, solutions at COP29: Romina Alam22 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber Ex-President hails Russia-Pakistan cooperation following Deputy PM's visit42 minutes ago
-
Shaza Khawaja reaffirms govt commitment to elevate cutting edge space technologies for national grow ..42 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in road accident52 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist Chudhri Irshad passes away52 minutes ago
-
ACE to probe theft of 29,000 vials of insulin52 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 539 kg drugs in eight operations1 hour ago