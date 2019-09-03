UrduPoint.com
Facilities At M-1 Motorway To Be Improved: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that facilities at M-1 Motorway would be improved and to be similar being provided on M-2 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that facilities at M-1 Motorway would be improved and to be similar being provided on M-2 Motorway.

He stated this while responding to Calling Attention Notice of Senator Prof. Dr.

Mehr Taj Roghani in Senate regarding lack of basic amenities at rest area / service station of Swabi Interchange.

The minister said the government had been facing some litigation issue from the contractor at this interchange which would be hopefully resolved during the current month.

He said the matter had been also discussed with Chairman National Highway Authority while Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was also making his best for provision of facilities at M-1 Motorway.

