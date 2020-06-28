Facilities at six BHUs improved for coronavirus tests: Dostain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldeni on Sunday said on special directives of the chief minister Balochistan, test equipments were provided to six Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the district for improving capacity to take sample of coronavirus patients for tests to tackle the pandamic in the area.

He said test sample were being taken in six BHUs including GRO Colony, Kabir Tajik Nawan Killi, Walijaid Sariab, Ahmed Khanzai Sariab, Social Security Health Centre Satlite town and BHU Government Marriabad areas in order to decrease difficulties of public for ensuring protection of people from the virus.

The secretary health also urged the people to visit the health centres of province to ensure their test of coronavirus so that the spread of the pandamic virus could be controlled soon.

People can be called on virus cell number 081 9202080 regarding complaint of the coronavirus, he said adding that corona tests would be conducted from 9 am to 2 pm on Monday to Thursday and from 9 am to 12 am on Friday.

He said each and every steps were being taken to provide health facilities to public to deal the COVID-19 in the province.