(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday said that quarantine centre in Labour department flats was functional with all required facilities and staff to cope with any emergency situation related to COVID-19.

While rejecting media reports regarding quarantine centre, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said ADC Liaquat Ali Kalhoro had visited Labour department flats and reviewed arrangements made there to face any emergency situation.

The Labour department's flats are located near villages where domestic livestock animals including camels often witnessed near quarantine center while grazing, DC said and rejected the media reports about closure of the center.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said quarantine center was fully functional where all required facilities, staff including police cops were available to face any situation.