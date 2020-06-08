UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facilities Available In Labour Flat's Quarantine Center: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Facilities available in Labour flat's quarantine center: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday said that quarantine centre in Labour department flats was functional with all required facilities and staff to cope with any emergency situation related to COVID-19.

While rejecting media reports regarding quarantine centre, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said ADC Liaquat Ali Kalhoro had visited Labour department flats and reviewed arrangements made there to face any emergency situation.

The Labour department's flats are located near villages where domestic livestock animals including camels often witnessed near quarantine center while grazing, DC said and rejected the media reports about closure of the center.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said quarantine center was fully functional where all required facilities, staff including police cops were available to face any situation.

Related Topics

Police Media All Labour

Recent Stories

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Lockdowns averted 3 million deaths in 11 European ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University organizes guidance webinar for st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.