Facilities Being Provided To Health Dept: Afzal

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Health, Dr. Muhammad Afzal has said that all available facilities were being provided to hospitals and health centers.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the district health department office to distribute ultra sound machines to rural health centers. Chief Executive Officer, Health Department, Dr. Aurangzeb was also present.

Afzal said that the provincial government had been taking practical steps to provide all necessary facilities to all hospitals in the province. "Special attention is being made towards provision of missing facilities at tehsil headquarters hospitals, rural health centers and basic health centers," he said.

He said that he had raised voice at the platform concerned about problems confronted by health workers.

He said that problems faced by health department community would be resolved soon.

