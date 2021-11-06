UrduPoint.com

Facilities For Employees To Be Ensured: DG PHA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Syed Shafqat Raza said that maximum facilities would be ensured for PHA employees

Holding a meeting with the employees regarding ongoing protest of PHA employees in favor of their demands, DG PHA said that employees were back bone of the department and their genuine demands would be fulfilled at the earliest.

He said that more allowances would be given to employees along with other facilities.

He added that tender had been issued for facility of medicines and it would be available soon for the employees.

Later, the employees ended their protest after successful dialogue with the management.

