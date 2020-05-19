Facilities for farmers reviewed at wheat procurement center

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Ghazi Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Daraban Shahbaran on Tuesday visited a wheat procurement center to inspect wheat procurement process and review facilities there for farmers

D.I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Ghazi Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Daraban Shahbaran on Tuesday visited a wheat procurement center to inspect wheat procurement process and review facilities there for farmers.

Accompanied by District food Officer Mehmoodur Rehman and Inspector Sardar Muhammad Junaid Khan, the ADC urged the farmers to bring wheat to PRC where 100 kilogram gunny bag was being procured at Rs 3900.

He said that procurement process had been made convenient for the farmers who could get payments within 24 hours, so he urged them to avail the facility.

During briefing, the ADC was told that concerned staff was taking effective measures to ensure transparency in procurement process, adding quality of the commodity was properly checked.