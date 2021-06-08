Facilities for special working woman demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special working women are facing problems due to the absence of disabled-friendly buildings and facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Haseena Khan, an advocate and social activist said that the concerned authorities should ensure disable friendly buildings and offices. She said that some offices have already established all the facilities but still there are many other officers and buildings not accessible for special working women.

Another social activist Aswad Khan while talking to APP said many residential places are missing ramps and special stairs for easy access of disable persons.

She said the concerned department should survey various offices and residential apartments to check the facilities.

Saima Ahad, a special working woman said most offices are missing ramps for easy access.

She said that all required facilities should be added to the buildings to make them disabled-friendly.

She said disabled workers are keen to work but they should be facilitated.