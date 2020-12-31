Facilities in housing schemes reviewed

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday visited PCSIR Staff Colony and Gul Daman Housing Society College Road to review the provision of basic facilities in private housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday visited PCSIR Staff Colony and Gul Daman Housing Society College Road to review the provision of basic facilities in private housing schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson here, during his visit LDA DG directed the officers concerned that roads in private housing schemes should be constructed as per the set standards. He said that parks should be developed to improve the environment of the schemes.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other concerned directors were also present on the occasion.

DG directed that implementation on approved scheme plans and planning standards in private housing schemes should be ensured. He directed to identify illegal installation and exceeding number of water pumps. He also directed that steps be taken to curb illegalpumping of water. The proposals were being prepared for action against illegal housingschemes, he said.