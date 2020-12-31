UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facilities In Housing Schemes Reviewed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:04 PM

Facilities in housing schemes reviewed

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday visited PCSIR Staff Colony and Gul Daman Housing Society College Road to review the provision of basic facilities in private housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Thursday visited PCSIR Staff Colony and Gul Daman Housing Society College Road to review the provision of basic facilities in private housing schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson here, during his visit LDA DG directed the officers concerned that roads in private housing schemes should be constructed as per the set standards. He said that parks should be developed to improve the environment of the schemes.

Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and other concerned directors were also present on the occasion.

DG directed that implementation on approved scheme plans and planning standards in private housing schemes should be ensured. He directed to identify illegal installation and exceeding number of water pumps. He also directed that steps be taken to curb illegalpumping of water. The proposals were being prepared for action against illegal housingschemes, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Visit Road Daman Housing

Recent Stories

Promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religiou ..

2 minutes ago

ABAD welcomes PM's extension to construction packa ..

2 minutes ago

CDA demolishes illegal buildings as anti encroachm ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of edible items at cheap prices priority ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter to President f ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Layyah power plant, meets S ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.