Facilities in Karachi zoo to be renovated: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the historic fountain, snake house, fish house, lake and animal cages of Karachi zoo would be renovated and the citizens visiting the zoo will be provided with better food items.

He made these remarks while visiting the zoo. He was accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officials.

The Administrator Karachi said that the elephant in the zoo will celebrate its birthday on December 31.

He said that the zoo has earned Rs 6 million this month which will be spent on the improvement of the zoo while Rs 2.3 million has been collected from the safari park. This amount will be spent on renovation and provision of facilities in the safari park.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the various parts of the zoo and the cages of the animals and directed to make them better and more modern.

He also reviewed the facilities available at the zoo for citizens, especially women and children.

He said that Karachi Zoo has historical significance and it is not only a zoo but also a vast garden where extensive information related to botany and zoology is available.

That is why the citizens of Karachi are so interested in this place. "Arrangements are being made to preserve all the old trees in the zoo so that this heritage, which is more than two hundred years old, can be preserved and the citizens can get information about all these rare trees," he added.

The Administrator said that new animals would be brought in to enhance the colors of the zoo.

"Zoological gardens and safari parks around the world provide an opportunity for citizens to learn more about wildlife and see them up close, so arrangements are made to keep these places as close to the natural environment as possible," said the Administrator.

He said that according to the principles and international standards, Karachi Zoo is being built on modern lines. The best results will come in the future.

On this occasion, the citizens present at the zoo met Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and appreciated his efforts for the construction and development of Karachi.