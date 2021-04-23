UrduPoint.com
Facilities In Ramazan Bazaars Inspected

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :To ensure availability of commodities on subsidised rates, Assistant Commissioner Human Resources & Coordination Awais Chishti inspected Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital on Friday.

He visited special bazaars in Shadman and Gulberg Makkah Colony and reviewed the quality of fruits and vegetables available at the agriculture fair price shops.

He also checked prices of sugar, flour and edible oils.

The assistant commissioner directed the officials of market committee to improve cleanliness situation in the market and remove encroachments. He directed shopkeepers to display rate lists in their shops on prominent places. He urged visitors to follow the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and warned that no one should be allowed in bazaars without face-mask.

