Facilities in Ramazan bazaars reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik on Monday visited Ramazan Bazaar of Barkat Market and reviewed availability of commodities, quality and prices besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The deputy commissioner reviewed supply of essential items at stalls and expressed satisfaction over arrangements.

He directed shopkeepers to display approved rate lists in their shops and checked prices, including meat, vegetables, fruits, sugar and flour.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia inspected arrangementsat Ramazam Bazaars of Jallo Mor and Model Town while Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Maher visited Ramazan Bazaar of Gallib Market and inspected facilities being provided to consumers. Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha visited Ramazan Bazaar Tajpura and inspected the SOPs implementation besides price and quality inspection.