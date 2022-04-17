Facilities in Ramazan bazaars reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Hamid Rashid Sunday visited Ramazan bazaar at Johar Town Mian Plaza to inspect arrangements and quality of fruits, vegetables and other items.

The AC inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops at the Ramazan bazaar. He said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramazan bazaar.

He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made at the Ramazan bazaars. The AC directed the in-charge of Ramazan bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties properly.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Adnan Rasheed visited Ramzan bazaar at Gulsah-e-Ravi to inspect facilities being provided to buyers there. He also inspected the availability of subsidised items.