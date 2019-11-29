Facilities in social security hospital satisfactory: Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan

Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction on provision of healthcare facilities in social security hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction on provision of healthcare facilities in social security hospitals.

He was presiding over a meeting at the office of Secretary Labour here to review monthly performance of the department.

He also lauded the department on initiating an action against forced labour in the province.

The minister said that one million industrial workers were registered with the department adding that labour inspectors had been tasked to register the remaining workforce.

Registration of domestic workers would soon be completed, he said and directed the secretary Workers Welfare board to review administrative matters for improving the departmental performance.

Secretary Labour Sara Aslam and Commissioner PESSI Saqib Mannan apprised the minister about various matters.

DG Labour Faisal Nisar and other officials were also present.