Facilities inspected at educational institutions in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah on Wednesday said that effective measures were being made to ensure all necessary facilities at educational institutions in order to provide a better learning environment for students.

He expressed these views while visiting various Govt High school No 3 and Govt Degree College where he inspected academic activities and facilities including clean drinking water etc on the directives of district administration.

He checked the attendance register and urged teachers to focus on equipping the students with quality education to prepare them for meeting the modern day’s challenges.

The AC also checked cleanliness conditions and instructed the relevant staff to carry out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis to provide an appropriate learning environment for students.

Amin Ullah said that district administration was committed to ensuring quality education in schools and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.