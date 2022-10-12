Facilities inspected at THQ hospital, BHU in Naurang Tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Tehsil Gohar Ali here on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) and inspected facilities for patients.

During the visit, he checked the attendance register and directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

He also checked cleanliness and visited emergency block, OPDs, X-ray room and general wards and inspected facilities and arrangements for the patients.

He appreciated the hospital management for provision of satisfactory service delivery.

Gohar Ali also met with patients who expressed satisfaction over the services being provided to them.

Later, the AAC visited schools in the area of Mama Khel and Naurang and checked attendance and facilities. He appreciated teachers for their dedication and hard work which he added would help prepare students for meeting contemporary and future day's challenges.

He also visited shops to compare prices and quality of essential food commodities in Naurang Bazaar. He also supervised an anti-encroachment drive which was conducted in Mohallah Bateraan to remove temporary encroachments.