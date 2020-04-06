Facilities inspected quarantine centre in Chakdara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, April06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain on Monday visited quarantine centre set up at the University Public school Chakdara to review facilities for coronavirus patients.

He met staff at the center and directed them to provide required facilities to patients and ensure that precautionary measures were strictly implemented so that the COVID 19 may not spread in the district.

He also appreciated service of doctors and paramedics, saying they were performing frontline role for curbing the deadly virus.