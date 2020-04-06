UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facilities Inspected Quarantine Centre In Chakdara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

Facilities inspected quarantine centre in Chakdara

DIR LOWER, April06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain on Monday visited quarantine centre set up at the University Public school Chakdara to review facilities for coronavirus patients.

He met staff at the center and directed them to provide required facilities to patients and ensure that precautionary measures were strictly implemented so that the COVID 19 may not spread in the district.

He also appreciated service of doctors and paramedics, saying they were performing frontline role for curbing the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Adenzai May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

23 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

27 minutes ago

More Than 19,000 Spanish Medical Personnel Have CO ..

32 minutes ago

Ali Haider,Yasir Akhtar laud Lahore Waste Managem ..

32 minutes ago

Pollen count decreases in Islamabad

32 minutes ago

Virtual Grand National raises 2.6 million pounds f ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.