Facilities may help furniture industry earn more forex: FCCI SVP

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The furniture industry is not only catering to the domestic needs but also earning foreign exchange for the country through exports.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Chaudhry Talat Mahmood while addressing the standing committee on furniture. He said that the sector had gained an edge by encouraging the local artisans, who were producing innovative and most attractive handmade furniture. He said that Pakistan could earn sizable foreign exchange by enhancing its furniture exports by extending maximum facilities to the sector.

He said that the FCCI was already trying to facilitate the furniture sector by resolving its core issues and the process would continue with the close cooperation of the stakeholders through the standing committee.

Mirza Afzal Mughal, chairman standing committee, said that a furniture subcommittee was constituted about five years ago which played a major role in identifying its fundamental problems and presenting those appropriate forums.

He said that furniture manufacturers must get membership of the FCCI as the platform could play a major role in resolving their ticklish issues. He also appreciated the proactive role of Chiniot Furniture Association that had also raised a strong voice against the levy of sale tax on the sector.

Vice Chairman Saeed Iqbal said that Chiniot was the main hub of the furniture industry while a sizable number of furniture manufacturers were also working in Gujrat.

Danish Fakhri from Chiniot said that in October 2019, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) had issued notices to furniture manufacturers for the mandatory sales tax registration. He said that the FCCI intervened and the matter remained pending for the last one-and-a-half years.

He requested the FCCI to intervene and only those showrooms with five thousand square feet area might be subjected to collection of sales tax.