Facilities Reviews At Health Centre Under Khushal Programme Project

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Facilities reviews at health centre under Khushal programme project

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfanullah on Wednesday visited the Health Facility Center in Tehsil Lachi here to review provision of facilities to the public under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Programme of the provincial government.

On the instruction of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the staff attendance, OPD, laboratory, stock of medicines, cleanliness of the hospital and other facilities for the public at Type D Hospital Lachi.

Necessary instructions were issued to the staff to ensure attendance, cleanliness of the hospital and provide best medical facilities to the patients.

APP/arq-adi

