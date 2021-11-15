UrduPoint.com

Facilities To Be Added In Parks Across South Punjab: Secy Housing Javed Akhtar Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Secretary Housing and Urban Development South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday said all possible facilities would be provided in parks across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing and Urban Development South Punjab, Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Monday said all possible facilities would be provided in parks across the region.

He said the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem, Chairman Multan Development Authority, Rana Abdul Jabbar and others.

The secretary housing remarked that he would extend full cooperation towards district administrations for beautification of parks.

Joint efforts were needed for enhancing beauty of cities, said Javed Akhtar. He also instructed officials of Parks and Horticulture to prepare a plan, adding, "We will plant trees in schools and colleges".

About sewerage, he said sewerage problems would be resolved soon.

