Facilities to be ensured at tourist spots: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that necessary facilities would be ensured at tourist spots besides developing new spots in eight different cities.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office. The meeting decided to promote religious and heritage-based tourism in the province.

A proposal was under consideration to construct readymade rooms made of fibreglass and steel at tourist spots, he added.

He directed the relevant authorities to improve the standard of facilities at Hiran Minar adding that double-decker buses would be plied in Multan and Bahawalpur.

The CM said Rohtas Fort parkway would be developed in Tilla Jogian, Jhelum and camping sites would also be set up in Cholistan and Thal.

Parkway project would also be introduced in Koh-e-Suleman, he maintained.

He said that resorts would be set up in Kalagagh and Namal Lake for promoting tourism while on the other side eco-tourism potential would be utilized in Ochali Lake area of Soan Skasar valley.

Usman Buzdar said that tourism sites would be developed alongside Sindh River near Attock Khurd and directed the relevant authorities to fully utilize social media platforms and internet for promoting tourism.

He directed that action should be ensured against those responsible for negligence in case of cable car incident at Patriata.

The chief minister was told that work was being carried out on the parkway project in Kotli Satiyan and tourism would be promoted by developing resort at Dhorabi Lake.

He was further told that Punjab tourism policy and tourism authority draft bill was in the process of approval and link roads would be constructed for connecting the tourist spots.

The meeting was told that TDCP rest houses had been opened for tourists in Kalar Kahar, Lal Sohanra, Changa Manga, Kot Mithan, Fort Munru and Jallo.

Punjab Housing Taskforce chairman Yaqub Tahir Izhar, Secretaries of Tourism, P&D and Information departments also attended the meeting.