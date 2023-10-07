Open Menu

Facilities To Be Ensured For Passengers At Bus Terminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat has said that steps will be taken to ensure the provision of quality facilities to passengers at van and bus stations in the district.

Addressing a meeting of transport owners and managers of bus/wagon stands at the DC office, he said, "All bus stands will be whitewashed. Facilitation desks will be set up and all public transport would be parked in an orderly manner inside the bus stand while no bus or wagon will be allowed to park on the road."

He said that fares would be displayed prominently at all stands and closed circuit cameras should be installed for security.

He said that ramps should be constructed for people using wheelchairs and the provision of clean drinking water and quality food should be ensured.

He said that special cleaning should be done at bus stands while regular cleaning of washrooms should be ensured.

He directed that seating arrangements for passengers and provision of electricity and water should also be ensured at bus stands.

Encroachment and graffiti should be removed immediately from all bus stops, he added.

