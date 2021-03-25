Facilities to be provided for development of salt industry: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Wednesday said all possible facilities would be provided for the promotion of salt industry which would help to boost the economic of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Wednesday said all possible facilities would be provided for the promotion of salt industry which would help to boost the economic of the province.

He said the government is committed to provide all facilities to investors in Balochistan in this regard.

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Hub Salt Company on the solar salt project.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary Minerals, Secretary Industries, Secretary Information and other concerned officials.

The Chief Minister was briefed that Mexico is currently producing the most salt in the world, solar salt can be produced on a large scale on the Hoor Kalmat coast of Balochistan.

High quality salt is available here.

The establishment of salt industry in Balochistan will also provide employment opportunities to more than 1,500 people. The concern official more informed the meeting that Hoor Kalmat has the capacity to produce 18 million tonnes of salt annually, initially, one to two million tons of salt can be produced from this area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Balochistan said that Allah Almighty has blessed Balochistan with abundant natural resources, there is a large flat land which is ideal for salt production.

He said that two companies have been set up for investment in the minerals sector which will help in the development and investment of this sector. Thus a master plan is being prepared for the development of coastal areas.