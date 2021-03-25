UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facilities To Be Provided For Development Of Salt Industry: Chief Minister Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:52 AM

Facilities to be provided for development of salt industry: Chief Minister Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Wednesday said all possible facilities would be provided for the promotion of salt industry which would help to boost the economic of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Wednesday said all possible facilities would be provided for the promotion of salt industry which would help to boost the economic of the province.

He said the government is committed to provide all facilities to investors in Balochistan in this regard.

Chief Minister Balochistan expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Hub Salt Company on the solar salt project.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Secretary Minerals, Secretary Industries, Secretary Information and other concerned officials.

The Chief Minister was briefed that Mexico is currently producing the most salt in the world, solar salt can be produced on a large scale on the Hoor Kalmat coast of Balochistan.

High quality salt is available here.

The establishment of salt industry in Balochistan will also provide employment opportunities to more than 1,500 people. The concern official more informed the meeting that Hoor Kalmat has the capacity to produce 18 million tonnes of salt annually, initially, one to two million tons of salt can be produced from this area.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister of Balochistan said that Allah Almighty has blessed Balochistan with abundant natural resources, there is a large flat land which is ideal for salt production.

He said that two companies have been set up for investment in the minerals sector which will help in the development and investment of this sector. Thus a master plan is being prepared for the development of coastal areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Company Mexico Hub All From Government Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

US Not Ready to End Paycheck Protection Program, S ..

4 minutes ago

Bennett grabs fifth sprint of season to win Bruges ..

4 minutes ago

PTI govt fully committed to farmers' welfare: MNA

6 minutes ago

US hails first signs of vaccine success even as ca ..

6 minutes ago

Biden team to visit Mexico border amid criticism o ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Iran relation getting stronger with each passi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.