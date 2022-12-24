Facilities to be provided in Mango Orchard Park: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday visited Mango Orchard Park here.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Warraich, Assistant Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab.

Commissioner said that the park will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities. He said that different rides for children will be installed in the park. Moreover, jogging tracks and other recreational facilities will also be added to the park. He said that the master plan of the park will be completed in a public-private partnership in order to provide the best possible facilities to the people.