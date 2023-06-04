UrduPoint.com

Facilities To Deliver Zamzam To Hajj Pilgrims Unveiled

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Facilities have been unveiled to make Zamzam water accessible to Muslim pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) where thousands of people are arriving ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage due later this month.

The KSA Al Zamazemah Company has mobilised its human resources and set up nine field centres operating around the clock to deliver Zamzam right to residences of pilgrims in the holy city of Makkah.

"The field service centres are working around the clock in Makkah and the holy places manned by over 950 employees overseen by a group of supervisors and centre managers," said Rayan Zamazmi, the deputy supervisor of the season works.

He added, "A fleet of 137 trucks is mobilised to transport Zamzam to the pilgrims' houses according to the highest safety standards," Gulf news reported.

Last week, the company launched an electronic platform with the aim of delivering Zamzam packets to pilgrims' houses.

Robots were used during last year's Hajj pilgrimage to distribute Zamzam bottles at the Grand Mosque in Makkah as part of precautions against COVID-19.

Zamzam is also popular with overseas pilgrims who present it as a gift to relatives and friends after their home return.

The upcoming Hajj is all set to mark the return of the number of pilgrims from across the globe to pre-epidemic levels. KSA has maximized preparations for Hajj, one of islam's five obligatory duties.

The KSA relevant authorities said, "There will be no limits on the number of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the global pandemic."

