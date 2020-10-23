UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facilities To Ensure On Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW): DC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:48 PM

Facilities to ensure on Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW): DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday said the district administration Khairpur has ensured the befitting arrangements for provision of civic facilities on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday said the district administration Khairpur has ensured the befitting arrangements for provision of civic facilities on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).

He said this while presiding over a meeting with Ulema at Community Hall Khairpur.

He said that the main procession commences from Luqman Khairpur.

It was pointed out that cleanliness would be ensured all along the route of the procession besides arrangements for electricity and carpeting of the roads etc.

The development work has been initiated and a control room has been also established, DC Khairpur said.

He said the TMA were asked to keep the pumping stations and generators in working condition.

Related Topics

Electricity Khairpur All From

Recent Stories

Oil Transit to Poland Via Belarus Resuming - Belne ..

1 minute ago

Ulema Council condemns human rights violations in ..

1 minute ago

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

49 minutes ago

UNHCR Believes Timing to Determine Impact of Confe ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader pledges support to Kashmiris

4 minutes ago

France to Strengthen State Employees' Protection A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.