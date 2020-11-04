Facilities upgraded in F-9 Park on direction of ombudsman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The facilities for the convenience of citizens have been upgraded in the F-9 Park of the capital with the efforts of a committee formed by Federal ombudsman.

The ombudsman while taking cognizance of the poor maintenance of parks in Islamabad had constituted a committee under the headship of Ejaz A. Qureshi, Senior Adviser WMS, Maj. Gen(R) Ghulam Dastagir, Adviser Implementation, Aftab Akbar Durrani, Additional Secretary, Irfan Azim Niazi, Director Parks, MCI Fayyaz Kanwar, Deputy Director, F-9 Park and Junaid Afzal, Park Manager, F-9 Park as members with the task to identify issues pertaining to F-9 Park and make proposals, subsequently to be implemented by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad from within the available resources.

The ombudsman directed that as F-9 Park was the biggest park in Pakistan, therefore, its maintenance level must be up to the mark.

The committee observed the dilapidated condition of the park including missing facilities and poor utilization of available funding.

The committee noted the issues of absence of seasonal flowers plantation, lack of facility of sweepers, uneven tracks, poor condition of open air theater, security concerns after sunset, absence of tuck shops and medical facility.

The committee held number of meetings and paid site visits to dig out the problems and observed that 50% machinery was out of order and tankers and tractors needed major repair.

The committee also observed that Rs 1.5 million funds were generated in one month which was not utilized due to absence of financial rules of the MCI.

The committee made number of proposals , resultantly street lights were energized in the entire park, solar plant repaired and made functional, tender for repair of wash rooms floated, repair of gadgets of kids play area was outsourced, repair of all damaged jogging tracks ensured and presence of uniformed security guards was also ensured.

Now there was ambulance in park on standby and there was provision of horticulture machinery and drinking water and a first aid center was set up and seasonal flowers were planted.

The committee also suggested that a citizen's supervisory committee should also be formed to observe the maintenance work in the F-9 Park.

The committee presented its report to the ombudsman who appreciated the performance of the committee in improvement of F-9 Park with the direction to form a Citizens Supervisory Committee to oversee the regular maintenance work of F-9 Park.