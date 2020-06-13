Facility for indigenous stent manufacturing system production to be completed by NUST

The facility for production of indigenous stent manufacturing system will be completed at Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC) at National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

According to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21, the university will also pursue the Non-Clinical Testing of medical devices as per relevant standards to assess the safety and performance.

The NUST will provide Certified testing facility for medical devices and assistance to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for improvement in regulation of the medical devices in the country.

Employment generation in the country and improvement of the patient safety are also in agenda of the university.

The universities under Ministry of Science and Technology including NUST and COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) will undertake various projects to enhance their capability and strengthen the infrastructure.

The newly chartered National University of Technology (NUTECH) will be provided essential infrastructure in the next year. This university envisions revolutionizing Technological Education Sector by introducing higher education in the technology streams.