UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facility For Indigenous Stent Manufacturing System Production To Be Completed By NUST

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:04 AM

Facility for indigenous stent manufacturing system production to be completed by NUST

The facility for production of indigenous stent manufacturing system will be completed at Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC) at National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The facility for production of indigenous stent manufacturing system will be completed at Medical Devices Development Centre (MDDC) at National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

According to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21, the university will also pursue the Non-Clinical Testing of medical devices as per relevant standards to assess the safety and performance.

The NUST will provide Certified testing facility for medical devices and assistance to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for improvement in regulation of the medical devices in the country.

Employment generation in the country and improvement of the patient safety are also in agenda of the university.

The universities under Ministry of Science and Technology including NUST and COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) will undertake various projects to enhance their capability and strengthen the infrastructure.

The newly chartered National University of Technology (NUTECH) will be provided essential infrastructure in the next year. This university envisions revolutionizing Technological Education Sector by introducing higher education in the technology streams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education National University

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.