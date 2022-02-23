UrduPoint.com

Facility Of Issuing Driving Permits In FCCI To Be Restored Soon

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Facility of issuing driving permits in FCCI to be restored soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh has said that the facility of issuing driving permits is being restored in FCCI to facilitate the business community.

In a statement issued here, he said that traffic police staff has already been deputed and arrangements are being made to make Police Khidmat Markaz fully functional. He hoped that it would become operational within the next couple of days. "Initially it will issue learners driving permits while in later stage driving licenses and their renewal facility would also be extended to the FCCI members", he said and added that the arrangements are being completed on fast-track basis as the general public could also avail this facility in addition to the FCCI members.

