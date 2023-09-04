Fact Checker MoIB refutes fake news attributed to PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday contradicted fake news being attributed to Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar by a section of social media.

Sharing the screenshots of the account of an X user, Fact Checker MoIB on X said disseminating fake news was not only unethical and illegal but it was also a disservice to the nation.

"It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior", the Fact Checker MoIB said.