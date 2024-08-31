Fact Checker of MoIB terms article of 'The Diplomat' magazine misleading, baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Fact Checker of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Saturday declared the article published in "The Diplomat" magazine regarding the visit of a high-level Chinese delegation to Pakistan as misleading and baseless.

"An attempt has been made in the article to create a misleading link between the visit and the incidents of terrorism".

The Fact Checker said the article was based on false pretext and untrue context.

It said that visits of foreign dignitaries continue throughout the year.

The article was misleading and baseless, the Ministry of Information Fact Checker maintained.