Open Menu

Fact Checker Of MoIB Terms Article Of 'The Diplomat' Magazine Misleading, Baseless

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Fact Checker of MoIB terms article of 'The Diplomat' magazine misleading, baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Fact Checker of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Saturday declared the article published in "The Diplomat" magazine regarding the visit of a high-level Chinese delegation to Pakistan as misleading and baseless.

"An attempt has been made in the article to create a misleading link between the visit and the incidents of terrorism".

The Fact Checker said the article was based on false pretext and untrue context.

It said that visits of foreign dignitaries continue throughout the year.

The article was misleading and baseless, the Ministry of Information Fact Checker maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

50 minutes ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

14 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

14 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

14 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

14 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

14 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

15 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan