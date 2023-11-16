Fact-finding Body formed to probe purchase, justification of Rs one bln body scanners

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the justification and purchase of Rs one billion body scanners by the previous government for six outsourced hospitals in the merged districts.

According to an official document, the ex-FATA health department purchased the body scanners during the financial year 2019-20 and installed these in six outsourced DHQ hospitals of merged districts and since then these scanners have been non-functional.

It said that the cost of a full body scanner unit was Rs 1,58,000,000 while Rs one billion was incurred on the purchase of six body scanners at that time.

The Health Department has asked the fact-finding committee to probe whether these full-body scanners were actually required by these hospitals and why these scanners were not made functional after the lapse of four to five years.