UrduPoint.com

Fact-finding Body To Check Illegal Recruitment In Health Department

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Fact-finding body to check illegal recruitment in Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the alleged illegal recruitment and their adjustment in the reserved seats for women in the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee will probe the alleged illegal and non-reserved recruitment in DH Office, Mardan.

Dr. Saeed Rahman of Grade 19 of Health Management Cadre has been appointed as the convener of the committee while Deputy Director of Finance Department FMIU Shahabuddin has been nominated as a member of the committee.

The fact finding inquiry committee is constituted to probe into the matters of illegal appointment of Class-IV and their subsequent adjustment against gender specific posts (LHWs) etc at DHO Office, Mardan.

The committee comprising Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman, Management Cadre would act as Convener with members including Shahab Ud Din, Deputy Director (FMIU). The committee constituted by Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and directed to submit a detailed report, if any, regarding the illegal appointment, to be submitted in three-days, said the notification issued here Saturday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

3 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

5 minutes ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

5 minutes ago
 Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

Get Your Work Done Efficiently with vivo Y02s

10 minutes ago
 Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance ..

Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance and style

14 minutes ago
 Class division is major obstacle in the way of nat ..

Class division is major obstacle in the way of national development.Khawaja Rame ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.