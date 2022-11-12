Fact-finding body to check illegal recruitment in Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate the alleged illegal recruitment and their adjustment in the reserved seats for women in the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee will probe the alleged illegal and non-reserved recruitment in DH Office, Mardan.

Dr. Saeed Rahman of Grade 19 of Health Management Cadre has been appointed as the convener of the committee while Deputy Director of Finance Department FMIU Shahabuddin has been nominated as a member of the committee.

The fact finding inquiry committee is constituted to probe into the matters of illegal appointment of Class-IV and their subsequent adjustment against gender specific posts (LHWs) etc at DHO Office, Mardan.

The committee comprising Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman, Management Cadre would act as Convener with members including Shahab Ud Din, Deputy Director (FMIU). The committee constituted by Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and directed to submit a detailed report, if any, regarding the illegal appointment, to be submitted in three-days, said the notification issued here Saturday.