Open Menu

Fact Finding Committee Formed To Ascertain Causes Of Journalist Khawar Hussain's Death

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Fact Finding Committee formed to ascertain causes of journalist Khawar Hussain's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A Fact Finding Committee has been formed to ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to the death of a senior journalist of Dawn news, Khawar Hussain, in the limits of Police Station Sangar, here on Sunday.

The Committee has been constituted with the approval of IGP Sindh.

The Committee is comprised of Additional IGP CTD Sindh Azad Khan as its Chairman, DIGP West Zone Irfan Baloch as member and SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch as member.

The Fact Finding Committee is tasked with preliminary investigation and ascertaining facts from all angles and submit a complete report within two days.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

2 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

3 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

5 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

5 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

6 hours ago

6 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

7 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan