KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A Fact Finding Committee has been formed to ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to the death of a senior journalist of Dawn news, Khawar Hussain, in the limits of Police Station Sangar, here on Sunday.

The Committee has been constituted with the approval of IGP Sindh.

The Committee is comprised of Additional IGP CTD Sindh Azad Khan as its Chairman, DIGP West Zone Irfan Baloch as member and SSP Sanghar Abid Baloch as member.

The Fact Finding Committee is tasked with preliminary investigation and ascertaining facts from all angles and submit a complete report within two days.