Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in Tharparkar

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A report compiled by Fact Finding Committee (FFC) about suicide cases in Tharparkar district was issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Zullfiqar Ali Mahar and civil society here on Tuesday.

Chairman, FFC and Social activist and Human rights defender Kashif Bajeer and other members including Partab Shwani, Dr Lekhraj Khatri, Gotam Rathi, Hajiani Lunjho, DSP Ayoub Dars and Lady Inspector Fauzia Nasir presented the report to DIG Mirpurkhas, said a press release.

FFC in its investigation has pointed out six different nature of suicidal cases.

Highlighting the role of Medico legal officers and Police Committee said that in Tharparkar district Medico legal officers were presence but their ability regarding post-mortem was questionable while in some cases MBBS doctors were directed to do post-mortem of the dead bodies brought to the hospitals. They did not complete post-mortem amicably as the final report was to be completed within three months including collection of samples and other formalities.

FFC further revealed that police, heirs and doctors from the first day did not perform their duty under SOPs.

It termed loan of NGOs to people was one of the major reason of suicide attempts which made people to take extreme step.

Sharing details about borrowing loan from NGOs by local people, the report stated that livelihood of deserted area mostly depend upon livestock and farming through the rain water but during drought, borrowing loans from NGOs and returning it on time also trigger mental stress among the poor which leads to suicide.

FFC also revealed that consuming liquor, usage of different type of drugs including gutka were also cause of depression and compelled the destitute people to commit suicide.

Committee termed exchange marriages and childhood marriages were also the reasons behind suicide cases which usually create misunderstanding and tension between concerned families.

In order to curtail suicide attempts and elimination of such untoward incidents fact finding committee has given recommendation which includes for carrying out complete Suicidal autopsy and chemical examination collection center to save precious time and money.