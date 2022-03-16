UrduPoint.com

Fact Finding Committee Releases Report To Evaluate Reasons Of Suicide Cases In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Fact Finding Committee releases report to evaluate reasons of suicide cases in Tharparkar

A report compiled by Fact Finding Committee (FFC) about suicide cases in Tharparkar district was issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Zullfiqar Ali Mahar and civil society here on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A report compiled by Fact Finding Committee (FFC) about suicide cases in Tharparkar district was issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Zullfiqar Ali Mahar and civil society here on Tuesday.

Chairman, FFC and Social activist and Human rights defender Kashif Bajeer and other members including Partab Shwani, Dr Lekhraj Khatri, Gotam Rathi, Hajiani Lunjho, DSP Ayoub Dars and Lady Inspector Fauzia Nasir presented the report to DIG Mirpurkhas, said a press release.

FFC in its investigation has pointed out six different nature of suicidal cases.

Highlighting the role of Medico legal officers and Police Committee said that in Tharparkar district Medico legal officers were presence but their ability regarding post-mortem was questionable while in some cases MBBS doctors were directed to do post-mortem of the dead bodies brought to the hospitals. They did not complete post-mortem amicably as the final report was to be completed within three months including collection of samples and other formalities.

FFC further revealed that police, heirs and doctors from the first day did not perform their duty under SOPs.

It termed loan of NGOs to people was one of the major reason of suicide attempts which made people to take extreme step.

Sharing details about borrowing loan from NGOs by local people, the report stated that livelihood of deserted area mostly depend upon livestock and farming through the rain water but during drought, borrowing loans from NGOs and returning it on time also trigger mental stress among the poor which leads to suicide.

FFC also revealed that consuming liquor, usage of different type of drugs including gutka were also cause of depression and compelled the destitute people to commit suicide.

Committee termed exchange marriages and childhood marriages were also the reasons behind suicide cases which usually create misunderstanding and tension between concerned families.

In order to curtail suicide attempts and elimination of such untoward incidents fact finding committee has given recommendation which includes for carrying out complete Suicidal autopsy and chemical examination collection center to save precious time and money.

Related Topics

Dead Loan Police Exchange Poor Water Drugs Civil Society Drought Suicide Nasir Tharparkar Money From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited Depression

Recent Stories

US says it has no indication that India's missile ..

US says it has no indication that India's missile incident was anything other th ..

2 minutes ago
 Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoi ..

Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

2 minutes ago
 Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

59 minutes ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

1 hour ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

2 hours ago
 Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers a ..

Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>